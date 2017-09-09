Premier League Schedule: What Matches Are on TV Today, September 9?

Chelsea are 2-0-1 to start the season.

At long last the international break is over, and Premier League football can finally resume. It was only three matchdays before English football was taken from us, but the Premier League is set to continue uninterrupted until 2018.

There are only seven matches on Saturday, but all the biggest teams will play. There are uninspiring matches on Sunday, and the Monday bout is West Ham-Huddersfield.

To start the day, Manchester City host Liverpool at Etihad. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have not just performed well against City, they’ve only lost once in 22 contests against teams that finished in the top seven last season (12-9-1). The two teams are tied at seven points each heading into Saturday’s contest.

In the next block of action, there are five games to choose from. NBC Sports Network will carry Arsenal-Bournemouth, CNBC will air Everton-Spurs, and the remaining three are available to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.

For the finale, Manchester United defend their unbeaten record on the road agist Stoke City. It’s been a dream start for United, who have scored ten goals to start the season without conceding.

Here’s the full schedule of Premier League action today:

Premier League TV Schedule Matchday 4

GAME TIME (ET) TV
Manchester City vs. Penn State 7:30 a.m. NBC Sports
Arsenal vs. AFC Bournemouth 10 a.m. NBC Sports Network
Everton at Tottenham Hotspur 10 a.m. CNBC
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Bromwich Albion 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Southampton vs. Watford 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Leicester City at Chelsea 10 a.m. NBC Sports Gold
Stoke City vs. Manchester United 12:30 p.m. NBC
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace 8:30 a.m. (Sunday) NBC Sports Network
Swansea City vs. Newcastle United 11:00 a.m. (Sunday) NBC Sports Network
West Ham United vs. Huddersfield Town 3 p.m. (Monday) NBC Sports Network
