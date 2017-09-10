What Time & TV Channel Is Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football Game on Today?

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off on NBC at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s Giants-Cowboys game.

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2017

Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: NBC

Line: Cowboys by 4 (Line is according to OddsShark and subject to change.)

Game Preview: It has been a less than ideal off-season for the Cowboys. The summer was full of suspensions and more suspensions. That said, it looks like it ended on a high note as a court injunction will allow Ezekiel Elliott to play tonight and for the foreseeable future.

For the Giants, star receiver Odell Beckham’s status for tonight’s game is in doubt. While he is listed as questionable, recent reports indicate Beckham is more likely doubtful. New York added more weapons this off-season to pair with OBJ. The Giants signed veteran wideout Brandon Marshall and drafted Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram. If Beckham misses tonight’s game, look for both players to be heavily involved against the Cowboys.

Expect a heavy dose of Elliott tonight, who only played in a few plays during the preseason. Cowboys fans are anxious to see how Dak Prescott does in his second NFL season. It will be worth watching how he plays with Dez Bryant after a full season and off-season working together.

Questions continue to surround the Giants running game. Paul Perkins enters the season as the starter, but will need to play better than he did in his rookie season to hold onto his job. More importantly, the Giants offensive line must protect Perkins and Eli Manning for the Giants offense to reach its full potential.

The winner of tonight’s game will have an early upper-hand in the NFC East division race.