College Gameday Heads to New York City for Week 4

Fans tuning in next week to ESPN College Gameday will get a unique experience. Gameday is headed to New York City for the first time in the show’s history. Gameday producer Lee Fitting explained the decision in an ESPN press release.

“New York City is a melting pot of college football fans and the heartbeat of America,” Fitting said. “Thousands of alumni gather in the city each fall Saturday to root on their school and we are bringing College GameDay to New York for them! We want every alumni base and college football fan near and far to join us in Times Square to provide the celebratory, festive atmosphere that is synonymous with the show.”

Gameday likes to choose at least one unique location each season, and Week 4 makes a lot of sense given the shortage of marquee games on the slate. The most likely other option would have been Stillwater for the TCU-Oklahoma State game. The press release notes Gameday will be located at the heart of Times Square.

It will be interesting to see how Lee Corso does his signature headgear selection. Each week the show ends with Corso picking the marquee game by putting on a mascot head of the team he is picking. This is either greeted with cheers if Corso picks the home team, or boos if he picks the away team.

The crew could opt for Corso to pick the TCU-Oklahoma State game, or give it some local flavor by picking a game played by one of the smaller New York City programs.

While New York City may not be the first city you think about for college football, transplanted fans frequent a number of team-specific bars all over the city to watch their school play on Saturdays. Now, they will have the opportunity to head to Gameday this Saturday.