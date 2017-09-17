Vince Young’s Life Has Been Complicated Since Rose Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 17: Vince Young #10 of the Buffalo Bills makes a pass before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 17, 2012 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Vince Young was once the talk of the football world. Young gave college football fans one of the best performances in the modern era during the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC.

After leading Texas to a national title, Young headed to the NFL where he spent six seasons. Young’s NFL career did not go as many had hoped. Young finished his NFL career as a backup quarterback.

Since then, Young has tried to stay close to the game through various roles. He served as an analyst on Longhorn Network. In 2014, Young was hired by the University of Texas to work in the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

Eyeing a comeback, Young hired agent Leigh Steinberg in early 2017 in hopes of landing a job. Young ended up in training camp for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, but was released in June after suffering a hamstring injury.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, Young said he believed NFL owners shut him down, and also believes he is better than some of the current NFL signal callers.

Before, the NFL shut me down. Teams shut me down. Owners shut me down. I didn’t stop because I wanted to. Now, I can’t blame anyone but me…I hate to name-drop, but [Ryan] Fitzpatrick is still playing!? He leads the league in interceptions, and he’s still f—— getting paid? I mean, what the f— is going on?

