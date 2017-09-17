Denver Weather Delays Cowboys-Broncos Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos game has been delayed because of inclement weather. The stoppage happened with 33 seconds left in the first quarter as the Broncos lead the Cowboys 7-0. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Mac Engel reported the game is scheduled to resume at 6 p.m. Eastern.

5 pm CT #Cowboys at #Broncos sked to resume after weather delay — Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf) September 17, 2017

Fox reported the players will be allowed back on the field at approximately 5:50 p.m. Eastern. They will warm up for about ten minutes before play resumes.

After the delay, NBC’s Brian James reported the game will likely be delayed at least 30 minutes because of thunderstorms in the Denver area as this radar photo shows.

DENVER RADAR UPDATE: Scattered storms halt the #CowboysVsBroncos game due to lightning. It'll prbly be delayed at least 30 minutes. #cowx pic.twitter.com/PtmfZeX4ua — Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) September 17, 2017

NBC’s meteorologist Anne Elise Sparks noted the storms should be passed.

Weather delay in Denver for storms passing through. Should be passed stadium in 20 min. #DALvsDEN @SportsAuthField #cowx pic.twitter.com/uDlI1stRPT — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) September 17, 2017

Typically, the NFL does not delay games for rain unless there is a threat of lightening in the area.

Cowboys fans may be thankful the game was delayed as the Broncos were dominating the game so far. The Denver defense has been the story of the game as the Cowboys offense has been unable to find a rhythm.

Fox noted there is an NFL operations person on site who works with the weather service to get the best possible data on the lightening threats. Based on the information, the NFL will make a decision to resume play once they feel it is safe. The referees are also required to give both teams ample warm up time before returning to action.

During the delay, Fox switched the broadcast to the Redskins-Rams matchup.

Both teams will wait in the locker room until officials give the okay to return to the field. Heavy will keep you posted as more info is released on the Cowboys-Broncos game returning to action.

Here’s a look at what the weather looks like from field level in Denver.