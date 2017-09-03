Josh Jackson: Meet the New Virginia Tech Quarterback

If you Google Josh Jackson, chances are you will find lots of information on the new Phoenix Suns draft pick. Jackson is hoping by the time the college football season has ended, his name will be much more recognizable.

According to Roanoke.com, Jackson is the first Virginia Tech freshman to start at quarterback since 2007. Jackson is the first freshman quarterback to start in a Hokies opener since Michael Vick did so in 1999.

While it is his first start under the college football lights, don’t expect Jackson to be overwhelmed. His father Fred Jackson was a long-time NFL player, and has helped his son through the process.

“I’m an old quarterback myself, and I knew from when he was about 8 or 9 years old that he was destined to be a quarterback because he could throw the ball then like kids his age couldn’t,” Fred Jackson told Roanoke.com. “And all the time he puts into it, studying it, I just know when [he was named starter], he’s prepared, he’s ready for it. Because he’s been playing quarterback all his life.”

According to Rivals, Jackson was a three-star recruit who attracted plenty of offers. In addition to Virginia Tech, Jackson was offered by Boston College, Minnesota, Northwestern and, yes, West Virginia. The 6’1″ and 215 pound signal caller was ranked as the 23rd dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson’s skill set fits in with Hokies coach Justin Fuente’s offense. In his first year in Blacksburg, Fuente had success with Jerod Evans at quarterback. After Evans surprisingly left for the NFL, it opened up a quarterback competition at Virginia Tech.

Fuenete explained to Richmond.com how Jackson separated himself from the rest of the quarterbacks.

“I’ve just been pleased with his consistency, his demeanor, his ability to process information,” Fuente told Richmond.com. “And some of the things that we gave him to work on over the summer, I think he made improvements on.

For Hokies fans worried about a true freshman starting, it sounds like he is going to get a pre-game talk from a legend. Jackson’s father was an assistant coach at Michigan, and admitted Tom Brady is going to call his son before he takes on West Virginia.

“Tom says he’s going to call him,” Fred Jackson told Roanoke.com. “And if Tom says he’s going to do something, he’ll do it.”

There are worse calls you could take before your first college football start.