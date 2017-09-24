Will the Raiders or Redskins Kneel for the National Anthem?

Week 3 featured a Sunday full of NFL protests. All eyes will be on the Oakland Raiders and Washington Raiders to see how the players will respond to the national anthem in primetime. While we will not know exactly what the players will do until just prior to kickoff at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, here is what we know so far.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the entire Raiders offensive line will kneel for the anthem. The unit is the only all African-American unit in the NFL.

This will be powerful: #Raiders offensive line, the only all African-American unit in @NFL, plans to sit or kneel together during the anthem — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

Raiders owner Mark Davis told ESPN he has changed his stance on prohibiting anthem protests. Here’s what he told ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

About a year ago, before our Tennessee game, I met with Derek Carr and Khalil Mack to ask their permission to have Tommie Smith light the torch for my father before the game in Mexico City. I explained to them that I was asking their permission because I had previously told them that I would prefer that they not protest while in the Raiders uniform. And should they have something to say, once their uniform was off, I might go up there with them. Over the last year, though, the streets have gotten hot and there has been a lot of static in the air and recently, fuel has been added to the fire. I can no longer ask our team to not say something while they are in a Raider uniform. The only thing I can ask them to do is do it with class. Do it with pride. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong, we have to come up with answers. That’s the challenge in front of us as Americans and human beings.

In the past, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has not stood for the anthem. He could be another player who sits tonight.

There has been no word out of the Redskins camp on their specific plans for tonight’s game. Washington sports reporter Grant Paulsen reported owner Daniel Snyder will be on the sideline with the team during the anthem.

Redskins linebacker Zach Brown did not take kindly to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that NFL players should be fired if they kneel during the anthem.

“Trump stay in ur [sic] place…football have nothing to do wit u smh,” Brown tweeted.