Arkansas vs. Alabama Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Alabama takes on Arkansas in a prime time SEC matchup. According to OddsShark, Alabama is favored by 28 points, and the over-under is set at 55.5 points.

It marks the third straight week Alabama is favored by about four touchdowns. Alabama is 3-3 against the spread, while Arkansas has yet to cover the spread this season at 0-5. The Crimson Tide has hit both the over and under three times this season. Three of Arkansas’ games have gone over the point total, while two games went under.

The OddsShark computer likes Alabama’s chances to get a blowout victory. The computer projects a 48.8-16.2 Alabama win. The computer is taking Alabama to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections give Alabama a 92 percent chance of winning. However, the projections have Alabama winning by 24.6 points which means Arkansas would cover the spread.

Alabama was tested last week against Texas A&M, but was able to pull out a 27-19 victory. Alabama also has wins over Florida State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt as part of their 6-0 start to the season.

Arkansas is 2-3 with their only wins coming against Florida A&M and New Mexico State. The Razorbacks have lost to every good team they have played this season. Arkansas is coming off a blowout loss to South Carolina. The Razorbacks also have losses to TCU and Texas A&M.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has yet to throw an interception. Hurts has 870 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season. Hurts has also rushed for an additional 517 yards and five touchdowns making it especially tough for defenders to know how to defend him.

Alabama tends to respond well after having a performance that does not live up to their standards. The Crimson Tide allowed Texas A&M back in the game last week, but don’t expect a repeat performance against Arkansas. Look for Alabama to be much sharper against a lesser Arkansas team.

Heavy’s Pick: Alabama 44 Arkansas 10. Alabama Covers -28 Spread. Under on the Point Total.