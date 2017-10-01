ALDS 2017 Schedule: Indians Vs. Yankees or Twins

Getty

The Cleveland Indians have another shot to end the current longest World Series drought this October after an incredible regular season that included the longest winning streak in American League history. The Indians play in the second of two American League Division Series, starting on Thursday, October 5. They will play either the Minnesota Twins or New York Yankees, who face off in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday, October 3.

The Indians will finish with the best record in baseball with a 101-60 record heading into the final game of the season. Although the Houston Astros could tie that mark with a win over the Red Sox and a Cleveland loss against the Chicago White Sox, the Indians had a 6-5 record against the Astros. Therefore, the Indians have clinched homefield throughout the AL playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers will have the homefield advantage in the World Series if they make it through the NL playoffs though.

The Indians were in the postseason last year, reaching the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs ended their 108-year World Series drought, but the Indians’ own 69-year drought continues. The team hasn’t won the World Series since 1948.

As for the Twins (84-77), they haven’t won the World Series since 1991. The Wild Card appearance is their first playoff berth since 2010 and caps off an incredible turn-around after last year’s 103-loss season.

The Yankees (91-70) are searching for their first World Series since 2009. They didn’t make the playoffs last year, but reached the AL Wild Card game in 2015. They lost to the Astros, who are also back in the playoffs this year.

The Indians are expected to start Corey Kluber (18-4) in Game 1.

