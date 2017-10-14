Auburn vs. LSU Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Auburn takes on LSU in an SEC afternoon matchup. According to OddsShark, Auburn is favored by seven points, and the over-under is set at 44.5 points.

Neither team has done particularly well in Vegas. Auburn is 2-2-2 against the spread. Three of Auburn’s games have hit the over, while two games went under.

LSU is a dismal 1-5 against the spread. Four out of five Tigers’ games have hit the under.

Auburn is coming off a blowout win over Ole Miss. Auburn also has victories over Mississippi State and Missouri. Auburn’s lone loss was against Clemson.

After being stunned at home by Troy in Week 5, LSU showed signs of life last week with a road win against Florida. LSU comes in at 3-2 with additional victories against BYU and Syracuse.

The OddsShark computer likes Auburn to pull off a narrow victory. The computer projects a 31.6-30.6 Auburn victory. The computer is taking LSU to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

SB Nation’s S&P+ projections also expect a close contest. The projections have Auburn winning by 5.6 points, and LSU covering the spread.

How has Auburn been so successful this season? A good portion of the Tigers success can be credited to their run game. Auburn has one of the best one-two punches in the country in Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway.

Johnson is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 204 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss. Johnson has 504 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns already this season. Pettway’s numbers are not as attractive, but he’s missed the better part of the last three games with an injury.

What do we expect in today’s contest? LSU was a bit overvalued during the preseason. The Tigers essentially have the same offense they did a season ago when the team was plagued with offensive woes. With the way Auburn’s defense is playing combined with their offensive weapons, LSU will have a hard time competing. Look for Auburn to win comfortably and cover the spread.

Heavy’s Pick: Auburn 34 LSU 20. Auburn Covers -7 Spread. Over on the Point Total.