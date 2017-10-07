Iowa State Trolls Baker Mayfield By Yelling “Who’s Your Daddy”

Getty

Iowa State pulled off a major upset over third-ranked Oklahoma today. The Sooners came into the game as 31-point favorites and were supposed to handily beat the Cyclones. What happened was a stunning upset by the Iowa State Cyclones as they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, OK 38-31.

If you recall, Baker Mayfield famously planted the OU flag in the middle of Ohio State’s field as defeating them earlier in the season. Surrounded by teammates, Mayfield waved the flag around before finally planting it into the Ohio State logo.

Fast forward to today’s matchup and Iowa State turned the tables on Mayfield and Oklahoma. After the upset, Iowa State players took their own flag and planted it in the middle of Oklahoma’s field. It was a shocking turn of events and was almost definitely a retaliation to what Mayfield did earlier in the year against Ohio State.

#Sooners have a history of pregame skirmishes on the road in Big 12 play. Another flare up here in Waco. pic.twitter.com/pVH44Gp8m1 — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) September 23, 2017

This wasn’t the only incident of Iowa State trolling the Sooners either. In late September before a game against Baylor, Mayfield was heard shouting some trash talk towards some Baylor players.

Mayfield can be heard saying near the end of the video, “You forgot who daddy is! I’m gonna have to spank you today!”

After Iowa State forces an incompletion by Baker Mayfield, one of the players can be heard shouting “Who’s your daddy?” towards Mayfield. It appears that trash talk is no problem while the Sooners are winning but it all catches up to you in defeat.

Iowa State trolling Baker Mayfield “who’s yo daddy who’s yo daddy?” Pure savagery pic.twitter.com/KZrSLLtuiN — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) October 7, 2017

We hope Mayfield is as gracious of a loser as he is a winner. This loss will likely put a damper on Mayfield’s Heisman hopes as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Interestingly enough, another wacky thing happened in this game. Iowa State quarterback turned linebacker Joel Lanning got under center during the game and also played linebacker on defense. In case you were wondering, that doesn’t happen a whole lot. Lanning totaled played 57 snaps on defense, 13 snaps on offense and eight on special teams. He also came up with a fumble recovery during the game.