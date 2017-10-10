Watch: Bears Two-Point Conversion Trick Play

Getty

When the Bears needed a two-point conversion, that dug deep in the playbook for some trickery.

THAT PLAY WAS INCREDIBLE! WHO ARE THESE BEARS?!?!? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 10, 2017

#Bears ran that play in Bourbonnais. We weren’t allowed to report it. I just said before the snap to watch out for it. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 10, 2017

The Bears struggled to move the ball against a stout Vikings defense in Mitchell Trubisky’s NFL debut, posting just two points at halftime. But Trubisky persevered through bad penalties and the Bears kept the game close via a fake punt.

Bears punter Pat O'Donnell now has more fantasy points than both of the game's starting QBs combined! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/03Z7gxF48C — ESPN FantasyFauxball (@ESPNFauxball) October 10, 2017

Trubisky’s first NFL touchdown pass came with just over 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, off a tipped pass that was snagged in the end zone by Zach Miller.

Masterful. It takes some solid blocking, but the Bears have just enough time to pull a double-reverse in their backfield. After Jordan Howard slipped the reverse back to Miller, he pulled off a last-second option pitch to Trubisky for the conversion.

Beautiful play calling. Props to Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. The Bears have had to work with a wide receiver deficit this season, and Loggains is getting creative to get the job done. Tarik Cohen has lined up all over the field, and Mitchell Trubisky has been on the move often in his debut. The Bears have shown solid balance against a tough Vikings defense, and should be a much tougher out than they were with Glennon under center.