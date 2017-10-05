How to Watch Brazil vs. Bolivia Live Stream Without Cable

Getty

Already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, Brazil will take on Bolivia at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Thursday.

If you’re looking to watch in the United States, the match will start at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on beIN Sports and beIN Sports 3.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

Sling TV: “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the match at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

Both beIn Sports and beIN Sports 3 are both included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to watch as many World Cup Qualifiers as possible this weekend, Fubo TV is without a doubt my recommendation. Not only does it have the regular beIn Sports, but it’s the only streaming service with beIN Sports 2 through 10 (which will show many qualifiers) it’s the only streaming service with Fox Soccer Plus, and it also has Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch beIn Sports on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

beIn Sports is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” add-on. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to beIn Sports to start watching on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here