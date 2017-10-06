Bucs Doug Martin Dominant in Debut vs. Patriots

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 5: Running back Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates in the end zone following a 1-yard rush for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on October 5, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin returns to the lineup vs. New England Patriots after serving a 4-week suspension for PEDs. Get the latest on Martin’s debut here.

Martin had 7 rushes for 55 YDs, 1 TD in the first half:

Pregame Hype:

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook