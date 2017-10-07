France vs. Bulgaria Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Getty

For as good as France has been during World Cup qualifying, there is still work to be done before Les Bleus officially book a spot in Russia, starting with a crucial matchup at Bulgaria on Saturday.

UEFA Group A World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 France 5-2-1 +10 17 2 Sweden 5-1-2 +11 16 3 Netherlands 4-1-3 +5 13 4 Bulgaria 4-0-4 -4 12 5 Luxembourg 1-2-5 -10 5 6 Belarus 1-2-5 -12 5

France made easy work of Bulgaria when these teams met last October. Antoine Griezmann and Dimitri Payet scored, while Kevin Gameiro added a brace in the 4-1 romp.

But things figure to be a bit more difficult with this one taking place at Vasil Levski National Stadium. Bulgaria has yet to drop a point at home this qualifying round, beating Luxembourg (4-3), Belarus (1-0), Netherlands (2-0) and Sweden (3-2).

With lowly Belarus remaining as France’s final fixture, a win on Saturday would all but assure them a spot atop the group and qualification into the World Cup. However, with Sweden looking like they’ll grab three points against Luxembourg on Saturday, even a draw for France would leave them potentially having to play in the second-round playoff.