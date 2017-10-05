Chile vs. Ecuador: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online Without Cable

Getty

Needing three points to stay alive in their quest for 2018 World Cup qualification, Chile is set to take on Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago on Thursday night.

Currently sitting in sixth place and trailing Peru and Argentina by a single point, the Chileans–who will finish up qualification with a match against Brazil on the weekend–will be in desperation mode against an Ecuador side that won 3-0 when these teams met almost exactly a year ago.

For those who are looking to watch in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on beIN Sports 5. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, there is just one streaming service that will give you access to this this channel: Fubo TV.

There is a free seven-day trial, so you can watch the match at no cost. You can sign up via the the above link, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what the service includes and how to sign up:

Watch Chile vs. Ecuador With Fubo TV

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch beIn Sports 4, beIn Sports Espanol or beIn Sports on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

BeIn Sports, beIN Sports Espanol and beIN Sports 2 through 10 are all included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Not only is this the only streaming service that will let you watch Chile vs. Ecuador, but it also has the rest of the Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 if you’re looking to watch as many World Cup qualifiers as possible.