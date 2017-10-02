Chris Carson Injury: Seahawks RB Likely Out For Season

The Seattle Seahawks have been burning through running backs early this season, but the latest injury is the most serious yet.
While trying to run out the clock in a blowout win over the Colts, Chris Carson’s leg was tangled up in the pile. An air cast was applied to his leg, and he was carted off the field after being surrounded by teammates.
A 23-year old rookie from Oklahoma State, Carson impressed in training camp to push for carries once the season began. He recevied his first NFL workload two weeks ago, rushing 20 times for 98 yards against the 49ers.
Carson wasn’t the only running back to suffer a major injury. Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook went down with a non-contact knee injury, and it is feared he’s going to miss the season with a torn ACL.
With Carson out, the Seahawks turned to J.D. McKissic to finish out the night. McKissic caught a garbage time touchdown, and broke one earlier in the game to have an amazing night for an unheralded running back. C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls both shoud factor into the mix at some point, but McKissic is the hot hand for now. McKissic is worth a look on the waiver wire in almost all leagues.
2 Comments
Correction: The running back for the Vikings name is Dalvin Cook.
Correct. Thank you.