WATCH: Chris Martin Keeps Scotland World Cup Hope Alive

Well, that was certainly dramatic.

Scotland faced a must-win situation at home against Slovakia to keep hope alive in their push for their first World Cup appearance since 1998, and Chris Martin found himself in the right position at the right time. Martin’s position in the penalty area allowed a ball to deflect off Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel and in to the Slovak net, giving Scotland a 1-0 win and three precious points that would put them in position to reach the UEFA qualifier playoffs.

The goal was the second time Martin has been involved in the game-winner in qualifying, as he provided the winning marker in Scotland’s home win over Slovenia.