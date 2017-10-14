College Football Rankings: Heavy’s Top 25, AP & Coaches Polls Week 7

Getty

Friday the 13th happened to college football as two unassuming matchups turned out to change the potential trajectory for the College Football Playoff. For over a month, it appeared fans were headed for the third straight championship game featuring Alabama and Clemson.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was knocked out of Friday’s contest with Syracuse. The Tigers were never able to recover, while the Syracuse offense rolled to upset the No. 2 ranked Clemson team. The shakeup continued when this upset was followed by Cal’s 37-3 thrashing of Washington State.

Week 7 is not full of marquee matchups, but last night reminded us that college football does not always need the best teams playing each other for craziness to ensue. While the college football rankings will not be updated until Sunday afternoon, Heavy has updated our power rankings to reflect the recent upsets.

Here’s a look at our latest college football power rankings along with the most recent set of AP and Coaches polls.

College Football Power Rankings

RANK TEAM 1 Alabama (6-0) 2 Penn State (6-0) 3 Georgia (6-0) 4 Washington (5-0) 5 TCU (5-0) 6 Clemson (6-1) 7 Wisconsin (5-0) 8 Oklahoma (4-1) 9 Ohio State (4-1) 10 Michigan (4-1) 11 Miami (4-0) 12 Auburn (5-1) 13 Washington State (6-1) 14 USC (5-1) 15 Oklahoma State (4-1) 16 NC State (5-1) 17 USF (5-0) 18 UCF (4-0) 19 San Diego State (5-0) 20 Virginia Tech (4-1) 21 Notre Dame (4-1) 22 Michigan State (4-1) 23 LSU (3-2) 24 Stanford (3-2) 25 Texas Tech (4-1)

AP Poll Week 7

RANK TEAM 1 Alabama (6-0) 2 Clemson (6-0) 3 Penn State (6-0) 4 Georgia (6-0) 5 Washington (5-0) 6 TCU (5-0) 7 Wisconsin (5-0) 8 Washington State (6-0) 9 Ohio State (4-1) 10 Auburn (5-1) 11 Miami (4-0) 12 Oklahoma (4-1) 13 USC (5-1) 14 Oklahoma State (4-1) 15 Virginia Tech (4-1) 16 Notre Dame (4-1) 17 Michigan (4-1) 18 USF (5-0) 19 San Diego State (5-0) 20 NC State (5-0) 21 Michigan State (4-1) 22 UCF (4-0) 23 Stanford (4-2) 24 Texas Tech (4-1) 25 Navy (5-0)

Coaches Poll Week 7