College Football Spreads & Odds: Top Games Week 6

Michigan State has always felt like a little brother to Michigan when it comes to college football. While Spartans fans consider U-M their top rival, Michigan fans will tell you that Ohio State is theirs. The Wolverines have largely dominated this state rivalry overall, although MSU’s hiring of Mark Dantonio changed things. From 2008-15, the Spartans suffered only one loss against Michigan.

However, U-M’s hiring of Jim Harbaugh as coach appears to have shifted the balance of power back to Ann Arbor. Michigan won 32-23 in East Lansing last year, and the nation’s seventh-ranked team is a 10-point home betting favorite for Saturday’s game. Before last year when it was -24.5, Michigan hadn’t been a double-digit favorite in the series since 2006. The team that rushes for the most yards has won an incredible 42 of the past 47 in this rivalry.

Sorry, angry LSU fans, Coach Ed Orgeron isn’t going to be fired if the Tigers lay another egg this Saturday and lose at No. 21 Florida. In fact, they are supposed to lose as 3-point underdogs in Gainesville. It’s only the 17th time in the past 10 years that LSU is an underdog against a team other than Alabama. The Tigers have won just six of those 17 and covered the spread in seven.

LSU had easily the worst loss in the country in Week 5, paying Sun Belt school Troy $985,000 to come to Baton Rouge on homecoming, only for the Trojans to pull a 24-21 stunner. That ended LSU’s 49-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents, two shy of the NCAA record held by Miami.

It was the Tigers’ second-biggest upset loss by the spread over the past 40 years, only surpassed when they were -24.5 vs. Tulane in 1982 and lost 31-28.

Against Florida, LSU has won and covered five of the past seven meetings, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, but lost at home in 2016 as a 14-point favorite, 16-10. That game was originally set to be played earlier in the season in Gainesville but a hurricane forced a date and location change.

No. 13 Miami visits Florida State in a key ACC game – moved from Sept. 16 due to Hurricane Irma – with the Canes looking to end a seven-game losing streak in the series. UM is a 3-point favorite at online gambling sites. It’s the first time Miami is favored in Tallahassee since 2005 and only the second time this decade that FSU is a home dog to anyone.

The only matchup of ranked teams Saturday is from the Big 12, with No. 23 West Virginia visiting No. 8 TCU, where ESPN GameDay will be on location. The Frogs are 13-point favorites and are 5-0 all-time when GameDay has been present. Both WVU and TCU are coming off a bye week. The series is tied 3-3, with the home team winning the past two seasons in a blowout.

