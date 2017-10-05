College Football Picks & Odds: Top 5 Best Predictions Week 6

Getty

This week is dedicated to #Pac12AfterDark. Each week, college football fans can turn on their TV in the early morning hours to watch some sort of craziness unfold thanks to the Pac-12. See USC-Washington State as the most recent example.

Three of this week’s five picks feature Pac-12 matchups. We are looking to recover after a dreadful Week 5. Once again, we’re riding with the underdog in four out of five games. However, we are not afraid to roll with the favorite when there is value. We expect Miami to more than handle Florida State on Saturday.

All odds are according to OddsShark, and are subject to change. Here’s a look at my best college football picks for Week 6.

No. 1 Cal Covers +27 Spread at Washington

There is no question Washington is a better team than Cal. However, I have real questions about whether the Huskies can beat Cal by four touchdowns. Cal did get blown out last week against Oregon, but it was expected as the Ducks were looking to bounce back after a loss. Prior to last week, Cal had not lost a game by more than 10 points.

Washington has had its share of slow starts. Look for the Huskies to win the game, but don’t be surprised if Cal is hanging around in the second half. Cal is 3-2 against the spread, and should be 4-2 by the end of the weekend.

No. 2 Utah Covers +5.5 Spread vs. Stanford

Utah is catching 5.5 points despite being a perfect 4-0. Stanford has been inconsistent at best, and we do love a home underdog. Stanford is 2-3 against the spread, while Utah is 4-0 against the spread.

For whatever reason, Utah is consistently one of the more overlooked teams in college football. The Utes already have wins over Utah and BYU. Look for Utah to cover the spread, and could be a sneaky straight up pick.

No. 3 Oregon Covers +2.5 Spread vs. Washington State

Oregon bounced back nicely last week after losing in Week 4. Washington State had an impressive win in Pullman against USC. I worry about a letdown for the Cougs as they go on the road against a hungry Oregon team. We love a home underdog, especially one that is such a narrow underdog.

Both teams are coming in at 3-2 against the spread. I think this is the week an undefeated Washington State falls. Oregon will be starting a new quarterback, but Washington State’s defense is not the most intimidating unit. The strength of the Ducks is Royce Freeman and the run game. I like Oregon to pull off the mild upset.

No. 4 Miami Covers -3 Spread at Florida State

Florida State is not nearly the same team without DeAndre Francois. The Seminoles needed a late touchdown to get by Wake Forest. This may be a rivalry game, but Miami is the better team. So much so, this could get ugly for the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

To put it in perspective, Florida State has yet to cover the spread this season. Miami is 2-1 against the spread. Look for the Hurricanes to demolish the Seminoles and more than cover the three point spread.

No. 5 Texas A&M Covers +26.5 Spread vs. Alabama

I know, I led you down this path last week when Ole Miss took on Alabama, and it backfired. Here’s the argument this week, the Aggies are getting nearly four touchdowns at home against Alabama. The Aggies are much better than the Ole Miss team that got trounced last week against the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M is 4-1 with a blown lead against UCLA as their only blemish. The Aggies also have wins against Arkansas and South Carolina. Alabama wins the game, but Texas A&M makes it interesting.