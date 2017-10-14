College Football Point Spreads & Odds Week 7

Nearly every team in the Associated Press Top 25 is in action in college football’s Week 7, yet none of them are playing each other. That’s a rarity this late in the season as the last time there was a post-September weekend with no Top 25 matchups was November 2009. That’s not to say there are no intriguing matchups.

Perhaps the biggest is the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and unranked Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas as usual, with the Sooners as 7.5-point favorites. The Big 12 reinstated a conference championship game this year after no team from the league made the College Football Playoff in two of the first three years.

OU was the heavy preseason Big 12 favorite but was shocked as a 31-point home favorite last week by Iowa State, 38-31. It was the seventh straight season that Oklahoma lost a game as a double-digit favorite. Another defeat here, and OU can forget about the playoff and probably the Big 12 title game.

Bet against Texas coach Tom Herman at your own peril against ranked teams. Dating to his first season at the University of Houston in 2015, Herman’s teams are 6-1 SU and ATS against ranked schools. That straight-up loss was on September 16 as a 17-point dog at USC, which won 27-24 in overtime. The “home” team has won the past five in the Red River Rivalry, and that’s Texas this year. The past three in the series have all been decided by seven points or fewer.

The highest-ranked team in the Big 12 is now unbeaten No. 6 TCU, which wasn’t in the Top 25 when the season began. The Frogs are 6-point favorites at Kansas State on the Week 7 college football odds. The Wildcats will be without injured QB Jesse Ertz, who had started 18 straight games, due to a knee injury. If TCU wins here, it will be favored to be 9-0 when it visits Oklahoma on November 11. The Frogs are 2-3 all-time against K-State in Manhattan.

Looking for a team on upset alert Saturday? No. 11 Miami is a 5.5-point betting favorite against Georgia Tech in a big ACC Coastal Division game. The Hurricanes have a couple of things going against them.

First, they could be due for a big letdown after a last-second win at blood-rival Florida State last week, ending a seven-game skid in the series. Second, star running back Mark Walton has been lost for the season to an ankle injury, and top receiver Ahmmon Richards, a freshman All-American in 2016, is considered doubtful with a hamstring injury. That said, UM has covered seven of the past eight against the Yellow Jackets.



For more info, picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the new OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes, or check it out at OddsShark.libsyn.com.