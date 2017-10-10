CONMEBOL Standings: Teams Qualified World Cup Russia 2018

Getty

Buckle up, we’re in for a crazy night of soccer. If you’re looking for excitement, look no further than CONMEBOL where three out of four World Cup qualifying spots are still up for grabs.

All we know heading into the final night of qualifying is Brazil has won the group. Everything else will be determined tonight. Four matches all kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern to determine the fate of the rest of the group.

The first four teams in the CONMEBOL standings will automatically qualify for Russia. Fifth place will participate in a two-match playoff against New Zealand. The winner will also head to Russia. Six teams are fighting for the three remaining guaranteed spots.

Heading into the night, Uruguay sits in second place. Uruguay takes on Bolivia, who is one of the worst teams in the group. Chile is in third place prior to their big match with Brazil. Given Brazil has already qualified, it will be interesting to see how they approach tonight’s match.

Just one point separates Colombia and Peru. The two teams square off in a match that has ramifications for most of the teams in the group.

Heading into the final day of competition, Argentina would miss the World Cup as the standings were with one game remaining. This could all change as Argentina takes on Ecuador.

There are various ways for Argentina to advance, but a victory gives them the best chance but they will still need help. Things would not feel the same seeing a World Cup without Lionel Messi.

Here’s a look at the latest CONMEBOL standings. We will update this after tonight’s matches go final. As things stand now, teams in bold would advance to the 2018 World Cup.

CONMEBOL World Cup Standings

TEAM PTS WIN DRAW LOSS 1. Brazil- x 38 11 5 1 2. Uruguay 28 8 4 5 3. Chile 26 8 2 7 4. Colombia 26 7 5 5 5. Peru (playoff) 25 7 4 6 6. Argentina 25 6 7 4 7. Paraguay 24 7 3 7 8. Ecuador 20 6 2 9 9. Bolivia 14 4 2 11 10. Venezuela 9 1 6 10

