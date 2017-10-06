Costa Rica vs. Honduras Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Getty

Needing just one point to officially qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Costa Rica is set to host Honduras, a squad that is still hanging on to an outside shot of advancing to its third successive World Cup.

Kendall Waston’s equalized in the 68th minute when these teams met in March in San Pedro Sula, as they fought to a 1-1 draw.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on beIN Sports and beIN Sports Deportes. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” includes both beIN Sports and beIN Sports Deportes and is the best package channel package for watching as many World Cup qualifiers as possible. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app.

Sling TV: The “Sling Blue” plus “Sports-Extra” package includes just beIN Sports. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the match at no cost.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Mexico 5-3-0 +8 18 2 Costa Rica 4-3-1 +7 15 3 Panama 2-4-2 +2 10 4 United States 2-3-3 +1 9 5 Honduras 2-3-3 -7 9 6 Trinidad and Tobago 1-0-7 -11 3

Looking to return to the World Cup to follow up on their magical 2014 run, Costa Rica needs just one point to officially qualify for Russia. Even if they somehow lose their last two matches, Honduras and the United States (or Honduras and Panama) would have to win each of their two matches and surpass Costa Rica in goal differential, which is highly unlikely.

For Honduras, they’re still technically alive, but with matches against the Top 2 teams on the table remaining and a goal differential of negative-seven, they have lots of work to do and will need some help along the way.