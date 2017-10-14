How to Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream in the US

Getty

The international break is over, and Chelsea returns to EPL action on Saturday with a match against a Crystal Palace squad that has still yet to find the back of the net during Premier League play this season.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

2017-18 Premier League Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Man. City 6-1-0 20 19 2 Man United 6-1-0 19 19 3 Tottenham 4-2-1 9 14 4 Chelsea 4-1-2 6 13 5 Arsenal 4-1-2 3 13 6 Burnley 3-3-1 2 12 7 Liverpool 3-3-1 1 12 8 Watford 3-3-1 -1 12 9 Newcastle 3-1-3 1 10 10 West Brom 2-3-2 -2 9 11 Huddersfield 2-3-2 -2 9 12 Southampton 2-2-3 -2 8 13 Stoke City 2-2-3 -4 8 14 Brighton 2-1-4 -4 7 15 West Ham 2-1-4 -6 7 16 Everton 2-1-4 -8 7 17 Leicester City 1-2-4 -3 5 18 Swansea City 1-2-4 -5 5 19 Bournemouth 1-1-5 -7 4 20 Crystal Palace 0-0-7 -17 0

Chelsea come into this one with some injury concerns. N’Golo Kante is out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, while Danny Drinkwater and star striker Alvaro Morata are both also out.

“Team news? Bad news,” said manager Antonio Conte on Friday. “We have three injured players. I hope to have [Morata] very soon, for the game against Roma. Drinkwater is progressing well but is not ready yet. We must have patience with him, with his calf problem. For sure we’re not lucky in this period. In midfield we now have only Bakayoko and Fabregas available and we have to approach seven games in one month.”

Still, if there’s one match to missing a myriad of players, it’s probably this one. Palace has gotten off to a nightmarish start to the season, and even on the road, Chelsea should have no problem walking away from this one with three points.