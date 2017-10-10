Cubs-Nationals Postponed: NLDS Game 4 to Be Played Wednesday

After heavy rainfall was in the Chicago area throughout the day Tuesday, Game 4 of a National League Divisional Series featuring the Cubs against the Washington Nationals has been postponed to Wednesday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 6:38 p.m. Eastern at Wrigley Field, but the continuous rainfall throughout the day, paired with a forecast of rain the rest of the evening, prompted officials to reschedule the game for Wednesday. First pitch for the Game 4 on Wednesday has officially been scheduled for 4:08 Eastern, and it will be broadcast on TBS.

Game 4 postponed. See you tomorrow at Wrigley Field — Scott Braun (@scottbraun) October 10, 2017

ABC 7 News meteorologist Cheryl Scott tweeted that both teams wanted an earlier start, sometime around 1 p.m. local time, but TBS declined to do so.

The weather forecast in Chicago calls for temperatures in the high 50s with the chance of precipitation at over 70 percent all the way until Wednesday morning, according to The Weather Channel’s forecast. Similar weather is anticipated throughout the day Wednesday, but the rain is expected to dissipate beginning in the afternoon.

Radar for 9:00PM CST in Chicago for @Cubs vs @Nationals . Highly unlikely this game gets played tonight. Does this hurt or help the cubs? pic.twitter.com/snFTAQeXA4 — RealMedia (@RealMedia6) October 10, 2017

The pitching matchup for Game 4, according to media reports, is Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta against Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg will come out on the mound looking to silence the Cubs’ bats with the Nationals’ season on the line.

The Cubs won Monday’s Game 3 in dramatic fashion in the 8th inning and were looking to close out the series Tuesday with a 3-1 series victory. If the Cubs win, they would advance to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship series for the second-straight season.

The Dodgers finished off a 3-0 NLDS series sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, advancing to the NLCS for the fifth time in the past 10 years.