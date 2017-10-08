Packers vs. Cowboys Memes: The Best Funny Images 2017

The Cowboys-Packers matchup tends to bring out the best (and worst) out of both fan bases. The two teams squared off in Week 5 of the 2017 season in a highly anticipated matchup. Heavy looks at the best memes from around social media.
Dallas is looking for a little revenge after Aaron Rodgers destroyed the team’s Super Bowl hopes in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the amazing pass by Rodgers to Jared Cook that set up the game-winning field goal. Cowboys fans may want to look away.
This was just the latest crazy playoff ending. In 2015, there was the controversial catch/no catch from Dez Bryant during the playoffs. Cowboys fans are still salty about the play being ruled incomplete, and can often be seen using the #DezCaughtIt. Here’s another look at the play.
These are two of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL. The recent success of both teams has rekindled a rivalry that goes back decades.
Here’s a look at some of the funniest Packers-Cowboys memes.
Leave a Reply