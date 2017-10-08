Packers vs. Cowboys Memes: The Best Funny Images 2017

cowboys, packers, memes, funny, best

The Cowboys-Packers matchup tends to bring out the best (and worst) out of both fan bases. The two teams squared off in Week 5 of the 2017 season in a highly anticipated matchup. Heavy looks at the best memes from around social media.

Dallas is looking for a little revenge after Aaron Rodgers destroyed the team’s Super Bowl hopes in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the amazing pass by Rodgers to Jared Cook that set up the game-winning field goal. Cowboys fans may want to look away.

This was just the latest crazy playoff ending. In 2015, there was the controversial catch/no catch from Dez Bryant during the playoffs. Cowboys fans are still salty about the play being ruled incomplete, and can often be seen using the #DezCaughtIt. Here’s another look at the play.

These are two of the most storied franchises in the history of the NFL. The recent success of both teams has rekindled a rivalry that goes back decades.

Here’s a look at some of the funniest Packers-Cowboys memes.

A post shared by Vid Maddness Memes (@vm.memes) on

#howboutdemcowboys #HTTR #harden #cowboysmemes #nfl #redskins #funnymemes #funny #hilarious

A post shared by Jason Liu (@jliu32) on

It’s Cowboys week #packers #gopackgo #nfl #cowboys

A post shared by Packers Memes™ (@packersmemes) on

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook