Packers vs. Cowboys Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers in a marquee Week 5 NFL matchup. According to OddsShark, the Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points, and the over-under is set at 52 points.

Both teams are just 2-2 against the spread this season. Green Bay’s games have tended to go over with three out of four games hitting the over. Dallas has hit both the over and under twice.

The OddsShark computer likes the Cowboys chances of getting the win. The computer is projecting a Cowboys 29.7-13.5 victory over the Packers. The computer is taking the Cowboys to cover the point spread, and the under on the point total.

Dallas is looking to bounce back after blowing a lead late in their game against the Rams. The Cowboys are just 2-2 this season as the team has struggled to find consistency early.

Green Bay is coming off a blowout win over the Bears. The Packers are 3-1 with additional wins over the Bengals and Seahawks.

What should you expect in today’s Packers-Cowboys matchup? Vegas has set the over-under as the highest one of any game this week. Dallas is also looking to avenge getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Packers last season. Aaron Rodgers had an incredible fourth quarter to lead Green Bay to victory.

The Packers enter this contest banged up. Ty Montgomery is expected to miss today’s game as he recovers from a rib injury. Davante Adams had been in the concussion protocol, but is expected to play today.

Look for the Cowboys to have a little extra motivation after their heartbreaking loss in the playoffs. We like the Cowboys to pick up a close victory in a shootout.

Heavy’s Pick: Cowboys 38 Packers 34. Packers Cover -2.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.