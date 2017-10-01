Derek Carr Injury Status & Updates After QB Leaves Broncos-Raiders Game

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after throwing a 64-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Raiders fans are on the edge of their seats as Derek Carr exited the Raiders-Broncos game. Carr was favoring his back as he headed to the locker room.

The Raiders medical staff treated Carr in a pop-up tent on the field before Carr headed to the locker room. Carr was forced to miss the end of last season and the playoffs with a torn ACL. Carr made a full recovery this off-season, and hopefully today’s injury is not serious.

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported Carr did sustain a back injury, but the severity is unknown at this time.

On the same play, Carr suffered a knee to his back along with a hit to the head. Yahoo Sports reports his return is questionable.

Ironically, Tony Romo was calling the game when the injury happened. Romo suffered a career-ending back injury.

E.J. Manuel took over at quarterback for the Raiders. Carr spoke with NFL.com on what it felt like to suffer a season-ending injury in 2016.

“Instantly, when I went down and I was holding my leg, all I could think about was my wife and kids,” Carr told NFL.com. “Obviously, every football player that’s on a contract year doesn’t want to get hurt. The last thing you want to do is break an ankle. I sat there, and all I did was think about them, and I just began to tell myself it doesn’t matter what the outcome is — I’m just going to work my tail off to make sure they’re taken care of, whether it’s football or something else. Because you don’t know at that moment; if I’m done, who knows?”

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, Carr and Marcus Mariota suffered season-ending injuries on the same day last season. Both players were injured again today.

