DFS Week 6 Sleepers: 3 Players to Consider

Getty

To win big money in daily fantasy, you have to veer slightly off the path. It’s the contrarian and high-risk picks that make millionaires, but there’s real data behind those selections.

Below are three guys you can grab for cheap in DFS for Week 6. Each of them play for “bad” teams, but each could perform at a high level this week on the cheap.

If you need any extra fantasy advice, Heavy has it’s own Sunday morning fantasy show live every week. It’s called The Checkdown, and it goes live every Sunday for three hours before kickoff on YouTube. Tune in by clicking here.

1. Marquise Goodwin

The 49ers haven’t been winning, but at least they’re competitive. Sitting at 0-5, San Francisio have lost their last three games by 2, 3 and 3 points respectively. If they’re going to make it four close games, they’ll need to score in D.C. against a solid pass rush. The Rams have a pretty good front seven too, and Brian Hoyer carved them for 332 yards. Marquise Goodwin is the second outside option for Hoyer, but he saw 11 targets last week against Indianapolis. Goodwin also has six touchdowns in the red zone and no scores, meaning something’s gotta give for the former Bill.

2. Kevin Hogan

The DeShone Kizer era is on pause in Cleveland, as Kevin Hogan makes his first start of 2017 this week. This isn’t as much about Hogan as it is the Texans defense, who have been defanged by injury over the past few weeks. Hogan was very efficient in relief last week, completing 16 passes on 19 attempts for two touchdowns. He also added 40 rushing yards, something that should continue against a Texans front that has allowed more than 28 points three times in six weeks.

3. Andre Ellington

Adrian Peterson hurts Ellington, but it helps his DFS price. Peterson won’t be a passing back, and that’s what the Cardinals do at a higher rate than anybody. The Cardinals have the worst run/pass ratio in football, and Ellington helps keep defenses honest with his pass-catching abilities. He has an astounding 24 targets over the last two weeks, and should see similar action at home against a shaky Tampa defense.