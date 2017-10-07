How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 1 Without Cable

Getty

Looking to back up their season-best 104 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their 2017 postseason campaign against the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Game 1 of their NLDS matchup begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

DirecTV Now: Any of the four channel packages include TBS. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can then watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” include TBS. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Both of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost.

Pitching Matchup

The Dodgers, of course, will star three-time Cy Young, one-time MVP and full-time really good baseball thrower Clayton Kershaw. The 29-year-old missed about five weeks in July and August with a back injury, but he’s been a bit up-and-down since his return.

In six September starts, Kershaw had three where he allowed one earned run or less, and three in which he was hit around for three earned or more. During that stretch, he boasts a 3.48 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, which are obviously very un-Kershaw like numbers but are still solid for normal humans.

On the other side, the Diamondbacks will counter with hard-throwing righty Taijuan Walker. Boasting a 3.49 ERA and 1.33 WHIP, he can be wild at times (3.5 BB per 9), but he can also be filthy at times (11 starts on the season with one earned run or less).

In terms of head-to-head meetings in 2017, Kershaw went 2-0 with a ridiculous 0.59 ERA and 0.59 WHIP in two starts against the D-Backs this year (both starts came pre-injury), while Walker made three starts against the Dodgers, going 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 17 punchouts in 16.2 innings.