England vs. Solvenia: Time, Channel & Lineup

Getty

England can clinch World Cup qualification Thursday against Slovenia.

England have 20 points through eight matches in Group F, while Slovenia, sitting third with 14, are in a must-win situation. These teams played a scoreless draw in the reverse fixture.

When England does manage to score, it’s usually involving members of Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs players have been involved in seven of the team’s last nine goals, and manager Gareth Southgate has named Harry Kane captain for Thursday. He’s also added Harry Winks to the squad after others withdrew due to injury.

One Spurs player who won’t be dressing is Delle Ali. The rising star is serving a one-match ban on Thursday for making an offensive gesture in the team’s 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Slovenia don’t play a fancy style, and they’re led at the back by star keeper Jan Oblak. The Atletico Madrid netminder is the reason Slovenia has the best defense in the group, having only allowed four goals in eight matches.

Slovenia are third and could potentially be headed for a play-off, but Scotland are tied with 14 points as well. Slovenia can win, and push closer to an automatic berth, but a loss could see them miss out on Russia altogether.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Thursday, October 5, 2017

CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2

KICKOFF TIME: 2:45 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Wembley Stadium

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

LINEUP

England:

Slovenia: