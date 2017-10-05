Germany vs. Northern Ireland Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifier Online

Getty

Though Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Northern Ireland isn’t likely to have a large impact–unless something drastic happens, Germany will ultimately qualify for Russia and Northern Ireland will head to the second-round playoffs–but it should still be an entertaining affair between the Group C leaders in Belfast.

In the United States, the match will start at 2:45 p.m. ET and be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus (English), Univision Deportes and UniMas (Spanish). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: This is the only live stream service that has Fox Soccer Plus

DirecTV Now

Sling TV

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the match at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Watch in English: Fubo TV

Both Fox Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes are included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to watch as many World Cup Qualifiers as possible, Fubo TV is undoubtedly the way to go. Not only is it the only service that includes Fox Soccer Plus, but it also has Univision, Univision Deportes, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and all of the beIN Sports channels. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

Watch in Spanish: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channel packages. UniMas is included in “Just Right,” “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It,” while Univision Deportes is only a part of “Gotta Have It.”

Here’s a closer look at “Just Right,” which would be the most basic package needed to watch today’s match:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

Watch in Spanish: Sling TV

UniMas is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” base bundle. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

