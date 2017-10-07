WATCH: Jozy Altidore Floats in Panenka Penalty for 3-0 United States Lead

This has turned into a dream half for the United States, as Jozy Altidore has his second goal of the night in the 43rd minute, floating in a penalty awarded by Roberto Garcia for a foul against Bobby Wood. The Americans lead Panama 3-0 at halftime.

Football #WCQ: Altidore Panenka penalty makes it 3-0 to the USA in the crunch match vs Panama ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wC7IoBP6jH — Emlyn Hughes (@radarguruf1) October 7, 2017

The tactic is a trait for Altidore, who has done this for Toronto FC as well.