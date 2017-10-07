WATCH: Jozy Altidore Floats in Panenka Penalty for 3-0 United States Lead

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 04: Jozy Altidore #17 of the United States reacts after missing a goal against Peru in the second half during an international friendly at RFK Stadium on September 4, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
This has turned into a dream half for the United States, as Jozy Altidore has his second goal of the night in the 43rd minute, floating in a penalty awarded by Roberto Garcia for a foul against Bobby Wood. The Americans lead Panama 3-0 at halftime.
