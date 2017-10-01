Julio Jones Injury Status: Injured Hip Against Bills

Getty

Julio Jones lingered on the sidelines during the first half of Atlanta’s game against the Bills. After a strong start to the game, Jones went back to the locker room without his helmet.

There was no individual play that sent Jones off the field. He was on the field, then he wasn’t. The fact that he was moving without his helmet is not a positive sign, but it’s possible the Falcons are just taking it easy with their star wide receiver.

Julio Jones is now walking back to the Atlanta room with an athletic trainer — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) October 1, 2017

While in the locker room, the Falcons announced that Julio Jones has a hip injury. His return was questionable for the second half. In the third quarter, it was ruled that Jones, along with Mohamed Sanu, would both be out for the remainder of the game.

Jones is one of the NFL’s best receivers, finishing last season with 83 catches for 1409 yards. Jones missed nearly the entire 2013 season with a fractured foot. He’s made four Pro Bowls in his six NFL seasons, and has been named First Team All-Pro in back-to back seasons.

Julio Jones on the sideline for this 3rd and long. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 1, 2017

Earlier in the day, Jones made headlines with his custom cleats: