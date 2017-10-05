Justin Verlander’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Justin Verlander’s resume is only missing one thing: a World Series ring. During the 2017 season, the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Houston Astros and now he has another shot. Verlander is under contract through the 2019 season, with a vesting option for 2020 if he does well in Cy Young voting.

Since joining the Astros, Verlander has returned to form, winning all five of his starts with an ERA of just 1.06. In his first 28 starts of the season with Detroit, he had a 10-8 record with an ERA at 3.82. In his 13-year career, Verlander has a 188-114 record and a 3.46 career ERA.

He’s 7-5 in the postseason, previously losing both of his appearances in the 2006 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He also lost his one appearance in the 2012 World Series against the San Francisco Giants.

You can follow VErlander on Twitter and Instagram. He is engaged to supermodel Kate Upton and has a younger brother, Ben Verlander.

Here’s a look at Verlander’s net worth and his contract.

1. Verlander Has an Estimated Net Worth of $80 Million

The 34-year-old Verlander has an estimated net worth of $80 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates. Forbes ranks him 40th on the 2017 list of highest-paid athletes in the world and the fourth-highest paid baseball player behind Clayton Kershaw, David Price and Miguel Cabrera.

Before Verlander was traded, he spent his entire career with the Tigers, who drafted him in 2004. He made his debut in 2005 at age 22. In his first full season in 2006, he won AL Rookie of the Year with a 17-9 record. He led the league in wins in 2009 and 2011.

His best season in Detroit was 2011, when he went 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and pitched four complete games. He won the AL Cy Young and AL MVP that year. He also tossed his second career No-Hitter that year.

While Verlander’s regular season stats are still impressive, despite injuries slowing him down in recent years, his postseason stats aren’t. He’s 7-5 in October with a 3.39 ERA. He’s lost all three World Series games he appeared in, as the Tigers were swept in both the 2006 and 2012 series. He hasn’t appeared in the postseason since the 2014 ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles.

2. Verlander Will Make $28 Million a Year for the Rest of His Contract Through 2019

In March 2013, Verlander signed a new, five-year contract extension with the Detroit Tigers, making it look like he would finish his career there. As MLB.com reported at the time, the deal included $28 million a year for 2015 to 2019. There could be a $22 million vesting option for 2020 if he finishes in the Top 5 of Cy Young voting after the 2019 season.

Verlander signed that deal while he was still under the five-year, $79.5 million deal he signed after the 2009 season. Add in the extension, plus the last two $20 million seasons on the 2009 deal, and Verlander could have been the first $200 million pitcher. (That title went to Kershaw in 2014.)

“It’s obviously very intriguing,” Verlander told MLB.com at the time. “The fact is, I have a chance to get to the $200 million contract. I just have to earn it.”

Verlander was traded to the Astros with seconds to spare before the trade deadline. The Astros sent three prospects – pitcher Franklin Perez, catcher Jake Rogers and outfielder Daz Cameron. The Tigers also agreed to pay $8 million of Verlander’s salary for each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

3. Verlander Founded Winds for Warriors to Raise Money for Veterans & Has Donated Over $2 Million

Verlander’s chosen charitable cause is helping veterans. Since 2017, he has hosted over 5,000 veteran family members in his stadium suites and has donated over $2 million to veterans groups.

In 2016, he created his own foundation to help veterans, Wins For Warriors. It is a 501c3 charity created “to empower military veterans with a strong focus on family-bonding activities and collaboration with other organizations.”

After Hurricane Harvey, the foundation launched the Hurricane HArvey Patriot Grant to help military and veterans’ families impacted by the storm. Verlander launched the project by donating $100,000 himself and the plan is to give grants up to $2,500 to families who apply.

You can click here to donate or become a fundraiser.

4. Verlander & Uptown Bought a $5.25 Million Estate in Beverly Crest, Los Angeles

In December, TMZ and The Los Angeles Times confirmed that Verlander and Upton bought a $5.25 million estate in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The estate, which is behind gates, was previously owned by saxophonist Kenny G and tennis legend Pete Sampras. Sampras bought it from Kenny G for $2.5 million in 1998. Man of Steel producer Jon Peters owned it next.

The estate was built in 1976 and has a living space of 5,706 square feet, with vaulted beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and a recently updated kitchen.

Verlander and Upton bought the home for much less than it was listed for in 2015. The Times reported it was listed for $6.795 million.

5. In 2014, Verlander Bought a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Which Can Cost Between Over $400,000

Verlander also has a very expensive hobby – collecting exotic cars. In 2014, he bought an orange Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. According to The Car Guide, a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador could cost between $440,500 and $485,000.

#Nooffdays for this ride… @FirestoneAuto helps take care of it the right way http://bit.ly/JustinVerlanderFirestone #ad A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Jun 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Verlander told MLive.com that he got the car two years after ordering it. He even drove it to Spring Training one day. However, he had nowhere to put it at home. His home in Michigan at the time had an eight-car garage and the Lambourghini was his ninth.

“You can do the math,” he told MLive.com. “I’ve got to go back home in the offseason and figure it out.”

His car collection at the time included a Ferrari California, Ferrari 458 Italia, a Maserati Gran Turismo, a Mercedes-Benz SL55, an Aston Martin DBS and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

“That, and the Ferrari, those were the cars I had on the wall when I was a kid,” Verlander, whose first car was a 1993 Ford Taurus, said. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get where I’m at, and some of the guys here have said, ‘Hey, man, you earned that.'”

Verlander still has a love for exotic cars, even asking fans which one he should drive to 2017 Spring Training on Instagram.