Redskins vs. Chiefs Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. According to OddsShark, the Chiefs are favored by seven, and the over-under is set at 48 points.

Both teams have done well in Vegas. Like their actual record, the Chiefs are a perfect 3-0 against the spread. The Redskins are 2-1 straight up and against the spread.

Washington has yet to play a game this season where they hit the over. Two games hit the under while one ended in a push. Two of the Chiefs three contests hit the over.

The OddsShark computer likes the Chiefs chances of remaining undefeated. The computer projects a 27.6-14.5 Chiefs victory. The computer is taking the Chiefs to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Kansas City is coming off a 24-10 road victory over the Chargers. The Chiefs most notable win came in the NFL’s opening game of the season at New England. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 42-27 in what was a major statement game for the Chiefs. Kansas City also has a win over the Eagles.

Washington has won two straight games after losing their opening game against Philadelphia. The Redskins are coming off a 27-10 victory over the Raiders. Washington also got a road win against the Rams.

Tonight’s game features two of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. Alex Smith has thrown for 774 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three games. Smith has also not thrown an interception this season. Kirk Cousins has thrown for 784 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

What team has the edge in tonight’s matchup? Kansas City’s defense gives the Chiefs a huge edge, and the Chiefs also have one of the best home field advantages in the league. Look for the Redskins to hang around, but the Chiefs will begin to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Heavy’s Pick: Chiefs 24 Redskins 14. Chiefs Cover -7 Spread. Under on the Point Total.