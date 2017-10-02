Kirk Cousins’ Baby: Meet Kirk’s Son, Cooper

Due date = Monday Praying Baby Cousins waits for his daddy to return from Los Angeles 🙏 #HTTR A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Being a first-time parent is complicated. It is even more complicated when you are an NFL quarterback, and the birth happens during football season.

The couple was on baby watch, and, as the above photo describes, the Cousins were hoping the birth did not happen when Kirk was on a road trip. They got their wish on Friday, September 29 when Cooper Cousins was born. He might have a future NFL career, as he weighed in at 9 pounds and 11 ounces.

Kirk spoke with The Washington Post about what the experience was like.

It’s a special experience. I texted the coaches afterwards and said, ‘That was a top experience of my life so far.’ That says it all…It was just a little reminder that I married up. It was a life goal of mine to marry up, and I did that. I think this whole process the last nine months have affirmed that.

Redskins lineman Brandon Scherff and his wife also recently had a baby.

Kirk did not take too much of a break from football. According to ESPN, he asked backup quarterback Colt McCoy to FaceTime him during a meeting so he could stay up to speed on the gameplan.

Colt detailed the situation to ESPN.

“So he went through the meeting with us,” McCoy told ESPN. “He was taking notes and I was talking to him about what Kevin [O’Connell] and Jay [Gruden] were telling me. My battery died so we were on there for a while.”

The couple had a lot of fun on social media leading up to the birth. Kirk’s wife, Julie Cousins, announced on Instagram they were expecting with the help of their dog, Bentley.

Baby Cousins is coming in September!!! 😍👶🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by Julie Cousins (@juliehcousins) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Months later, Kirk posted a video on Instagram for the gender reveal. The short video showed Kirk throwing a small football as blue powder came out of the box.

Gender Reveal! Had to stand close so it wouldn't get intercepted… and still almost missed ha! IT'S A… A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Cooper is the couple’s first child, but will have a big brother in the form of the couple’s dog, Bentley.