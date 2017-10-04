2017 AL Wild Card Game Live Stream: Minnesota Twins vs New York Yankees

Keep up with the latest from Yankees Stadium. Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game, kicking off 2017 MLB Postseason.

Bottom 7th, Yankees Lead Twins, 7-4

Aaron Judge hits 2-run home run to extend the Yankees’ lead, 7-4:

Aaron Judge crushes a 484-foot home run to break a Babe Ruth Yankees record 💪 🎥: https://t.co/LCU4PJEh5N pic.twitter.com/RDi0xbihmT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2017

Greg Bird brings in the go-ahead run with RBI single in Bottom 3rd:

Greg Bird's single scores Gary Sanchez to give #Yankees the lead again 5-4 NYY #ALWildCardGame pic.twitter.com/zB0RGTWbde — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 4, 2017

Byron Buxton bases-loaded fielder’s choice to tie game in Top 3rd:

The score is tied at 4 in the AL Wild Card game. Jorge Polanco scored on a fielder's choice by Byron Buxton. — William Ladson (@washingnats) October 4, 2017

Brett Gardner homers in Bottom 2nd:

HOME RUN, YANKEES! Brett Gardner's line-drive shot to right field puts Bombers up 4-3. — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 4, 2017

Didi Gregorius hits 3-run home run in Bottom 1st:

With one swing of the bat, Didi Gregorius ties the game! #ALWildCard pic.twitter.com/ONxsiCr8LO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 4, 2017

Twins are up 3-0. Luis Severino is off the mound for the Yankees. It's still the 1st. Here are the HRs that did it: https://t.co/1myHSRsIMJ — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2017

Eddie Rosario blasts 2-run homer in Top 1st:

WOW. Eddie Rosario hits one out with a guy on and it’s 3-0, Twins #WildCard — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 4, 2017

Brian Dozier Lead-Off Home Run, Twins lead 1-0, Top 1st:

That's the first leadoff HR in #Twins postseason history. https://t.co/tZZ9ZkYJJh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 4, 2017

Pregame National Anthem