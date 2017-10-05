Louisville vs. NC State Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Louisville takes on NC State in a Thursday night ACC matchup. According to OddsShark, Louisville is favored by three points, and the over-under is set at 66 points.

Both team have been difficult to predict from a Vegas perspective. Louisville is 0-4-1 against the spread, and NC State is not doing much better at 1-4.

The teams have both had two games that hit the over and two games that went under. Overall, both teams have had solid starts to the season, coming in at 4-1.

The OddsShark computer is projecting a close contest. The computer projects a 35.8-32.5 Louisville victory. The computer is taking Louisville to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

Louisville is coming off a 55-10 demolition of Murray State. The Cardinals also have wins over Purdue, North Carolina and Kent State. Their lone loss came against Clemson.

NC State has won four straight games after losing their opener to South Carolina. The Wolfpack is coming off a victory over Syracuse. NC State also has wins over Florida State, Furman and Marshall.

The Cardinals have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Lamar Jackson. Opposing defenses find it troubling to stop Jackson with his lightening quick speed combined with his stellar arm strength. Jackson has thrown for 1,636 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

NC State has a talented roster, but it starts with defensive end Bradley Chubb. A little over a month into the season, and Chubb already has 5.5 sacks. On offense, wide receiver Kelvin Harmon is one of the standout players for the Wolfpack.

While this could be the best NC State team we have seen in quite some time, Jackson gives Louisville the slight edge. We expect Louisville to win tonight’s game, and cover the three point spread.

Heavy’s Pick: Louisville 38 NC State 31. Louisville Covers -3 Spread. Over on the Point Total.