Mexico vs. Honduras: Time, Channel & Lineup

Getty

Mexico is in, Honduras is out. Tuesday night in the final day of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, one of those things can change.

Honduras are sitting at 10 points through nine matches, tied with Panama and two behind USA. If Mexico decide to tinker with their lineup and Honduras steal a win, they could sneak through the backdoor into next year’s World Cup.

Mexico have already clinched, but there’s still a mark to set. With a win Tuesday, El Tri, who have 21 points on nine matches, will surpass Costa Rica’s 2002 campaign (22) as the highest points total in Hex history.

If Honduras want to have a shot at Russia, they’ll need to step up their defense. Honduras has surrendered 17 goals in the Hex, far more than any other potential World Cup qualifying team in CONCACAF.

Hirving Lozano will be absent for Mexico, and he stayed with his club for these final qualifiers. Lozano, who plays in the Netherlands for PSV, fell in training and dislocated his elbow. Javier Hernandez will also miss the match, but it’s not due to injury. Chicharito was given “special permission” to leave the team because of a personal issue, according to Juan Carlos Osorio and his staff.

Should Honduras secure a play-in spot, they will face either Syria or Australia in a two-legged tie.

Here are the basics:

DATE: Tuesday, October 10, 2017

CHANNEL: Telemundo

KICKOFF TIME: 8:00 p.m. Eastern

LOCATION: Estadio OlimpicoSan Pedro Sula

LIVE STREAM: Click here for all the live streaming information

LINEUP

Mexico:

Honduras: