How to Watch Mexico vs. Trinidad and Tobago Live Stream Without Cable

Mexico is already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and Trindidad and Tobago is already (pretty much) assured the bottom spot on the CONCACAF table, so Friday’s World Cup qualifier may not mean a whole lot in the grand scope of things.

Still, it should still be an entertaining affair when they meet at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. That was certainly the case when they faced off in March, with El Tri escaping Port of Spain with a 1-0 win thanks to Diego Reyes’ 58th-minute winner.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Univision (Spanish).

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 Mexico 5-3-0 +8 18 2 Costa Rica 4-3-1 +7 15 3 Panama 2-4-2 +2 10 4 United States 2-3-3 +1 9 5 Honduras 2-3-3 -7 9 6 Trinidad and Tobago 1-0-7 -11 3

As previously mentioned, Mexico has already secured its ticket to Russia, while Trinidad and Tobago has nothing but pride to play for.

The most Mexico can do–outside of continuing to stay in form–is hope to improve its FIFA ranking, which will be used to seed the qualified teams for the draw on December 1.