Michigan State vs. Michigan Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

Getty

Michigan State takes on Michigan tonight under the lights in a rivalry Big Ten matchup. According to OddsShark, Michigan is favored by 11 points, and the over-under is set at 40.

Michigan opened the week favored by 12.5 points, but the line has been moving towards Michigan State throughout the week. The Spartans are 3-1 against the spread this season, while the Wolverines are 2-2 against the spread. Both teams have tended to play in low scoring games, with the under hitting in three out of four games for both squads.

The OddsShark computer projects Michigan to win 31.8-19.2. The computer is taking Michigan to cover the spread, and the over on the point total.

Fans can expect a rainy and wet night in Ann Arbor. This makes the under an even better play in tonight’s game. With Wilton Speight sidelined, John O’Korn will start at quarterback for the Wolverines.

Michigan State has won three of the last four games against Michigan. However, the Wolverines won the most recent contest 32-23.

Michigan has had two weeks to prepare for Michigan State. The Wolverines defeated Purdue 28-10 in Week 4 then were on a bye last week. Michigan also has wins over Florida, Cincinnati and Air Force this season.

Michigan State is coming off a narrow 17-10 victory over Iowa. The Spartans were able to bounce back after a blowout loss to Notre Dame in Week 4. Michigan State also has wins over Bowling Green and Western Michigan.

What should you expect in tonight’s game? In the recent era of the rivalry, Michigan State has played well against Michigan. With the inclement weather and O’Korn getting his first start in some time, things are shaping up for the Spartans to hang around.

We expect Michigan to squeak out a win, but we like Michigan State against a double-digit spread. All this also makes the under the strong play tonight.

Heavy’s Pick: Michigan 20 Michigan State 13. Michigan State Covers +11 Spread. Under on the Point Total.