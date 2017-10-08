Mike Pence Leaves Colts-49ers Football Game After National Anthem

We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mkZiKMkPDD — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to join President Donald Trump in his displeasure of the NFL. Pence posted a photo earlier this morning of him in full Colts gear attending the Colts-49ers game.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Hours later, he sent out a tweet noting he left the game after the national anthem.

“I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence tweeted.

He went on to expand his opinion in several successive tweets.

“At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience…..now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us…While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

The move seems anything but calculated. Given the Trump administration’s vocal displeasure with anthem demonstrations, Pence had to have a sense there was a good chance he would see at least one player kneeling during the anthem.

Pence issued an official statement which reads similar to his tweets.