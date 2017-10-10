Mitchell Trubisky’s College Stats: Bears QB Made Only 13 Starts

Mitchell Trubisky makes his NFL debut Monday night, starting for the Bears as they host the Vikings. It’s a big move for Chicago, who are starting a rookie quarterback for the first time since Kyle Orton made his debut in 2005.

Trubisky had an incredible rise up draft boards last year, culminating with the Bears second overall selection. The red flag on Trubisky is his experience, as he is one of the greenest quarterbacks to be selected at the top of the draft.

Over the course of three seasons at UNC, Trubisky finished with a total of 13 starts. Until 2016, he had attempted 20 passes just once in his collegiate career.

His best start came against Pitt, when Trubisky lit up the Panthers for 453 yards and five scores in September 2016. He eclipsed 300 yards six times in his college career, and threw exactly zero interceptions in those starts.

But it wasn’t all glitter for Trubisky. UNC lost five games with Trubisky as a starter, including two home games in the ACC. In his final appearance, his team fell short in a 25-23 loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl.

The lack of experience is a big knock against Trubisky. By comparison, 2016 top pick Jared Goff was a three-year starter at Cal before declaring for the draft following his junior year.

It was also unusual for a North Carolina quarterback to be selected so high. Trubisky is the only Tar Heel quarterback to be selected since 2011, when T.J. Yates was a fifth-round pick in 2011.

Trubisky wasn’t even expected to play this year. Before the draft, the Bears signed Mike Glennon to a three-year deal worth $45 million. But after throwing five interceptions in his last three outings, the Bears have made the move early.

The Bears are three-point underdogs Monday Night against the Vikings.