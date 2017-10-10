Mitchell Trubisky Stats & Highlights For MNF Debut

Mitchell Trubisky is making his regular season debut, and I’ll be your guide to everything he does. The Bears are home underdogs on Monday Night Football, hosting division rival Minnesota and their stout defense.

Here’s a chronological timeline of tonight’s action:

Trubisky came out to applause on the game’s opening drive, as the Bears received the opening kickoff.

Bears fans love Trubisky at QB, even before he's run 1 play! pic.twitter.com/mEqPRALsAn — Jay Taft (@JayTaft) October 10, 2017

Trubisky’s first NFL throw was a third-down conversion to Kendall Wright, throwing a sideline out route away from coverage. His next ball was over the middle for another first down, again to Wright.

Perfectly placed ball by Mitchell Trubisky to open up his NFL career:pic.twitter.com/JLm786jEyB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2017

The Bears appeared to enter the redzone on a beautiful rollout throw from Trubisky, but the play was negated by a holding penalty. The drive stalled at midfield and the Bears were forced to punt.

Mitch Trubisky has the bewildered face of every 23 year old who is suddenly thrown into the real world after college pic.twitter.com/3mTVy6ZATy — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) October 10, 2017

On his third drive, Trubisky got space on a rollout and hit Tre McBride for an 18-yard gain. The ball comes flying out of his hand, and he hasn’t looked erratic or jumpy early in the action.

Trubisky bootleg. Another play that Glennon isnt even capable of. https://t.co/2JgvGPM5K7 — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) October 10, 2017

Trubisky Stat Line: 9/13, 89 yards

Preview

After four weeks of Mike Glennon, the Bears have seen enough. Mitchell Trubisky gets the start for the Bears, who have looked as competitive as any 1-3 team in football. Trubisky can lean on an excellent run game, but expect him to be aggressive when he gets the chance to throw. He showed in college and preseason that he has all the tools to be an NFL quarterback, and the run game will allow him bigger windows to make throws.

It bears noting (pun intended) that Chicago lost multiple wide receivers to injury before Trubisky’s debut. So if he comes out firing, think about what he could look like next year with Cameron Meridith and Kevin White on the outsides.