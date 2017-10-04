How to Watch 2017 MLB Playoffs on TBS Without Cable

Getty

Starting with Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies, and (hopefully) ending with NLCS Game 7, every 2017 NL postseason game will be broadcast on TBS. And watching a live stream has never been so simple, even if you don’t have cable.

Those with a cable log-in can watch via TBS.com or the TBS app, but if you’ve cut the cable cord, you can still watch a live stream via one of the following over-the-top streaming services:

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

Every one of these options offers a free trial, so you can watch TBS for a week at no cost if you’d like. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each each service includes:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and TBS is included in all of them.

“Live a Little” is the cheapest at $35 per month, and it also includes Fox (certain markets) and Fox Sports 1, so you can watch every AL postseason game, as well. Here’s a look at everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Price Per Channel: $0.58 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching TBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Sling TV has two different base packages, “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue.” TBS is included in both of them, though if you also want Fox (certain markets) and Fox Sports 1, you’ll need to go with “Blue.” Here’s a complete rundown:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Price Per Channel: $0.63 per month

Extras: Watch on three different devices at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to TBS to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue has four different channel packages, and TBS, Fox (select markets) and Fox Sports 1 are included in all of them. Here’s a rundown of “Access,” which is the most basic among them:

Total Channels Included: 45-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Price Per Channel: $0.89 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching TBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here