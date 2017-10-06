WATCH: Thursday Night Football Holds Moment of Silence For Vegas Shooting Victims

A moment of silence in Tampa Bay for #LasVegas ahead of #NEvsTB. 🙏🕯 pic.twitter.com/4InYxZ8vBm — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) October 6, 2017

Prior to the National Anthem of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, a sobering moment of silence was held as those in attendance at Raymond James Stadium turned on the flashlights of their phones in a show of solidarity for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre that claimed 59 lives and wounded over 500 people.

The moment of silence was initially announced on The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Twitter account. One of many displays across the country in memorandum of the lives lost.

The Ottawa Senators also held a moment of silence before their season opener against the Washington Capitals, dimming the stadium and projecting #VegasStrong on the ice.

The Ottawa Senators had a moment of silence to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/c16NoZg590 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 5, 2017

As did The Chicago Blackhawks:

#Hawks game opens with a moment of silence for lives lost in Las Vegas. #VegasStrong 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/5duVDx1dcV — Dometi Pongo (@Dometi_) October 6, 2017

Additionally, the University of Las Vegas Nevada intends to wear Vegas Strong helmets in support during their game Saturday as well.

CBS faced some criticism for not showing the moment of silence in full, instead cutting to it after the fact before the start of the game.

So is it @CBS or @NFL fault that the national anthem or and the moment of silence for Las Vegas was not shown on television 😡😡😡#NFLBoycott #LasVegasShooting — Tony 🐐 Reckless🔌 (@TONYRECKLESS310) October 6, 2017

@CBS You will film players kneeling but won't show the moment of silence?? I guess that doesn't sell? #poor #ThursdayNightFootball #Vegas — Chris (@Chris2Buckets) October 6, 2017

Regardless, the message of the moment of silence was to commemorate and unify, and for the 30,000+ in attendance for tonight’s game, that message came through loud and clear.