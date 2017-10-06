Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream: How to Watch Game 1 Without Cable

Getty

Game No. 163 of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series defense begins on Friday night, as the defending champs head to Washington D.C. to take on the Washington Nationals for Game 1 of their NLDS matchup.

Stephen Strasburg will take the ball for Washington, while the Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks.

Game 1 starts at 7:31 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

DirecTV Now: Any of the four channel packages include TBS. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can then watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Both “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” include TBS. You can click here to sign up and start your free trial. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Both of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost.

Pitching Matchup

For as good as Stephen Strasburg’s overall numbers (2.52 ERA, 1.015 WHIP and 204 K’s in 175.1 innings), he has been even better over the last month-and-a-half. In fact, he’s been damn near unhittable during that stretch, allowing three earned runs–all in one start–over his last seven appearances. During that stretch, the Nats have gone 7-0, while he boasts an absurd 0.57 ERA, 0.776 ERA and 55 punchouts in 47.2 innings.

Looking to keep the Cubs within striking distance will be Kyle Hendricks.

Last year’s ERA leader and third-place vote getter in the Cy Young missed six weeks in June and July with tendinitis in his pitching hand, but he enters the playoffs looking like his usual self. In five September starts, he gave up just seven earned runs over 31.1 innings, compiling a 2.01 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

In other words, don’t expect a lot of runs to be scored on Friday night.