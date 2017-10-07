Air Force vs. Navy Live Stream: How to Watch CBS Sports Network Online

Getty

Though Navy (4-0) and Air Force (1-3) have had very different starts to the 2017 season, Saturday’s matchup could quietly be one of the better ones in college football this weekend.

Despite the 1-3 record, the Falcons have played Michigan and San Diego State relatively close and are just 7.5-point underdogs when they travel to Annapolis for this one.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream via one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

Fubo TV: “Fubo Premier” package

DirecTV Now: “Go Big” package

Each of these options includes a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each service includes:

Fubo TV

CBS Sports Network is included in Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” bundle, which is normally $39.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

If you want to use a streaming service beyond the free trial, this is the cheapest way to get CBS Sports Network and a handful of other sports channels. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price After Free Trial: Fubo Premier is $19.99 per month for first two months and $39.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch CBSSN on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has four different channel packages, while CBS Sports Network is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Go Big,” which is their most basic bundle of channels with CBSSN:

Total Channels Included: 100-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price After Free Trial: $60 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching CBSSN on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here